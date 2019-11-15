Trump signs $8.3bn aid bill as cases rise

US President Donald Trump has signed an $8.3bn (£6.4bn) emergency bill to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

With confirmed US cases reaching 233 – in addition to 14 deaths – Mr Trump urged calm, adding: “It’ll go away.”

The White House has faced criticism for its response, and has acknowledged the US does not have enough test kits to meet rising demand.

Article continues after advertisement

Results are being awaited of tests on passengers on board a cruise ship being held off San Francisco, California.

Dozens of passengers were tested on Thursday after a passenger died and at least four others became infected on a previous voyage by the ship, the Grand Princess.

More than 100,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide and over 3,400 deaths, according to data collated by Johns Hopkins University. The majority of cases and deaths are in China, where the virus first emerged in December.

Stocks in Asia and the UK fell sharply on Friday as investors continued to worry about the broader economic effects of the virus.