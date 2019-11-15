Home

Trump says US in good shape to meet 'peak'

| @BBCWorld
March 31, 2020 3:14 pm
Trump said the US faced "challenging times" over the next 30 days [Source: BBC]

Donald Trump has said the US will be in “a very good shape” in terms of the number of ventilators available by the time the coronavirus outbreak peaks.

The president said at least 10 US companies were now making the medical devices, and some might be exported.

The virus can cause severe respiratory issues as it attacks the lungs. Ventilators help keep patients breathing.

The US has more than 163,000 confirmed virus cases and over 3,000 deaths.

New York City is the worst-hit place in America, with 914 confirmed fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The US last week became the country with the most reported cases, ahead of Italy and China.

