World
Trump Says to Limit Gatherings to 10 People
New York Times
March 17, 2020 10:16 am
President Trump during the coronavirus briefing at the White House on Monday.
President Trump recommended strict new guidelines, but they fell short of what experts wanted to curb the spread of the virus. France and the San Francisco Bay Area are ordering residents to stay in their homes as much as possible.
Right Now
Six counties in the San Francisco Bay Area have ordered people to stay at home as much as possible — the strictest measure yet over a wide area of the United States.
