Trump says peak is passed and US to reopen soon

President Donald Trump says the US has “passed the peak” of new COVID-19 cases and predicted some states would reopen this month.

At the daily White House virus briefing, Mr Trump said new reopening guidelines would be announced on Thursday after he speaks to governors.

“We’ll be the comeback kids, all of us,” the president said. “We want to get our country back.”

The US has nearly 635,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases and over 28,000 deaths.