Trump says lawyer Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19

| @BBCWorld
December 7, 2020 11:00 am
Rudy Giuliani. [Source: BBC]

President Donald Trump says his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19.

The president wrote in a tweet: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!”

Mr Giuliani, who has been leading the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the 2020 election results, is the latest person in the president’s inner circle to be infected.

The president and his team have been criticised for shunning safety guidance. Mr Trump was ill in October.

Nearly 14.6 million people have been infected with Covid-19 in the US, according to Johns Hopkins University, and 281,234 people have died – the highest figures of any country in the world.

