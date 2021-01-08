Trump says his speech was totally appropriate

US President Donald Trump has said his speech before last week’s deadly Capitol riot, was “totally appropriate”.

Mr Trump dismissed as “ridiculous” efforts by Democrats in Congress to impeach him for inciting insurrection.

He leaves office on 20 January, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.

Article continues after advertisement

The House of Representatives is expected to vote on an article of impeachment on Wednesday.

“I think it’s [the impeachment procedure] causing tremendous danger to our country and it’s causing tremendous anger. I want no violence,” Mr Trump said.

He was speaking as he left the White House for a visit to Texas to inspect a section of the border wall with Mexico.