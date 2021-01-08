World
Trump says his speech was totally appropriate
January 13, 2021 11:50 am
Trump: 'Be careful what you wish for'. [Source: BBC]
US President Donald Trump has said his speech before last week’s deadly Capitol riot, when he urged his supporters to march on Congress, was “totally appropriate”.
Mr Trump dismissed as “ridiculous” efforts by Democrats in Congress to impeach him for inciting insurrection.
He leaves office on 20 January, when President-elect Joe Biden is sworn in.
Article continues after advertisement
The House of Representatives is expected to vote on an article of impeachment on Wednesday.
Sponsored Links