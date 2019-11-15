Trump Says He Will Suspend Immigration

South Carolina eases some lockdown restrictions, and Georgia and Tennessee will follow suit.

Cases at an Ohio prison surge, and oil prices plummet.

President Trump said on Twitter that he would sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration to the United States, describing it as an effort to protect Americans’ jobs.

Trump says he will issue an executive order suspending immigration.

President Trump said on Monday evening that he would close the United States to people trying to immigrate to the country, the latest in a string of moves to crack down on immigration as the coronavirus outbreak continues.

“In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens,” Mr. Trump wrote on Twitter, “I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!”

In recent weeks, the Trump administration has moved swiftly to bar asylum seekers and undocumented immigrants from entering the country, alarming immigration advocates who have said Mr. Trump and his advisers are using a global pandemic to further hard-line immigration policies.