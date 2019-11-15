Trump says he will invoke the Defense Production Act to increase production of swabs

President Donald Trump said he is planning to use the Defense Production Act again.

This time to help with the production of swabs needed to conduct coronavirus tests.

Trump said the administration is close to finalizing a deal with a company that will convert its plant to produce 10 million swabs per month, but that he would use the DPA to force another company to do the same.

“We also are going to be using and preparing to use the Defense Production Act to increase swab production in one US facility by over 20 million additional swabs per month. We’ve had a little difficulty with one so we’ll call in — as we have in the past, as you know — we are calling in the Defense Production Act and we’ll be getting swabs very easily,” Trump said.

Trump did not name either company.

Governors on both sides of the aisle have complained that one of the reasons states cannot conduct enough coronavirus tests is that they lack the materials needed to conduct such tests, including swabs.

Trump said last week 5 million swabs were going to be sent to the states but did not provide specifics.