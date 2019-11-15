Trump says he plans to expand US travel ban

President Donald Trump said he plans to add countries to his existing travel ban to bar more foreign nationals from entry into the US.

The current ban – signed by Mr Trump two years ago – closed US borders to citizens from seven countries, most with Muslim majorities.

Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, North Korea and Venezuela are affected.

Article continues after advertisement

Countries from Europe, Africa and Asia are being considered for the expanded order, according to US media.

Mr Trump confirmed that more countries will be added.

“You see what’s going on in the world, our country has to be safe,” he told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Wednesday.

He gave no further details on which countries would be targeted or how many, but said that the information would be released “very shortly”.