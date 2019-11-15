Trump says he held off Xinjiang sanctions due to trade talks: Axios interview

The US President held off imposing tougher sanctions on Chinese officials blamed for a crackdown on China’s Uighur Muslim minority because of concern measures would have interfered with trade negotiations with Beijing.

When asked why he had not enacted Treasury sanctions against Communist Party officials linked to repression in the Xinjiang region, Trump said they were in the middle of a major trade deal and he made a great deal, $250 billion potentially worth of purchases.

The United Nations estimates that more than a million Muslims have been detained in camps there. The State Department has accused China of subjecting Muslims to torture and abuse.

China has denied mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training and help fight extremism.

U.S. officials have previously said that since late 2018 they had weighed sanctions against Chinese officials over Xinjiang but refrained because of trade and diplomatic considerations.

Under a Phase 1 trade deal negotiated in 2019 that took effect in February, China agreed to buy at least $200 billion in additional U.S. goods and services over two years.