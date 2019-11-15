Home

World

Trump says COVID-19 'worse attack' than Pearl Harbor

| @BBCWorld
May 7, 2020 12:06 pm
President Trump met nurses at the White House, after signing a proclamation in honour of National Nurses Day. [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has described the coronavirus pandemic as the “worst attack” ever on the United States, pointing the finger at China.

Mr Trump said the outbreak had hit the US harder than the Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor in World War Two, or the 9/11 attacks two decades ago.

His administration is weighing punitive actions against China over its early handling of the global emergency.

Beijing says the US wants to distract from its own response to the pandemic.

Since emerging in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December, the coronavirus is confirmed to have infected 1.2 million Americans, killing more than 73,000.

