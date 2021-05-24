Trump-Russia Steele dossier analyst charged with lying to FBI

A Russian analyst who worked on a dossier that made unsubstantiated claims linking Donald Trump to the Kremlin has been arrested in the US.

The Department of Justice charged Igor Danchenko, 43, with lying to the FBI.

He was detained as part of an inquiry into the origins of baseless claims that Mr Trump colluded with Russia to win the 2016 election.

The so-called Steele Dossier was used by the FBI to obtain surveillance warrants on a top Trump aide.

The document was held up by Democrats to paint Mr Trump as a Russian puppet, a narrative amplified in a feedback loop by most US media for much of the president’s four years in office.

A lawyer for the Russian analyst did not immediately respond to requests for comment, Reuters news agency reports.

Mr Danchenko worked with ex-British spy Christopher Steele on the dossier.

Published by Buzzfeed 10 days before Mr Trump took office, the Steele Dossier made a number of explosive claims linking Mr Trump to the Kremlin – including that Russia had compromising material on the Republican candidate. Mr Trump always dismissed the allegations as a hoax.

Mr Steele was hired to conduct the research through a law firm on behalf of Mr Trump’s political opponents, including the campaign of Hillary Clinton, the Democratic candidate in the 2016 election.