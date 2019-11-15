Trump responds to Iranian attacks: ‘All is well!’

President Donald Trump has responded to Tuesday night’s attack by Iran on US and coalition forces stationed at bases in Iraq.

“All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq,” Trump tweeted. “Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well-equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.”

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Iran launched more than a dozen ballistic missiles against U.S. military and coalition forces in Iraq. It was not immediately clear if any U.S. service members were hurt in the strikes.

Trump spent part of Tuesday night meeting with national security officials at the White House about the attacks.

Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Army Gen. Mark Milley were all seen leaving the White House.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Trump had said the United States was “totally prepared” for Iran to retaliate.

“And likewise, we’re prepared to attack if we have to as retribution,” Trump said.

Iran’s foreign minister, Javad Zarif, said in a tweet late Tuesday that Iran “took & concluded proportionate measures in self-defense.” He added: “We do not seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression.”