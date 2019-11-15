Trump resists national coronavirus lockdown as US officials predict up to 250k deaths

President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

This comes despite his administration’s projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease.

One by one, though, states are increasingly pushing shutdown orders of their own.

President Trump said earlier this week that he and members of his administration had discussed issuing a stay-at-home order but it was “pretty unlikely” for now.

Then yesterday, the White House offered ‘sobering’ new projections that 100,000 to 250,000 Americans will likely succumb to the coronavirus even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.