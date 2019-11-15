Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Fiji confirms latest cases of COVID-19, Suva in lockdown from tomorrow|Nationwide curfew time to change from tomorrow|Police investigate leak of patient details|Qiliho urges people not to congregate at border checkpoints|Relief packages for Housing Authority and PRB customers|48 more people arrested for breaking curfew|Nurses can face unprecedented mental challenges|Fijians to report any foreign yachts arriving in the waters|UK Visa extended for more than 100 Fijians|Authorities urging people not to take advisories lightly|Conditional selling is rife despite warnings: CCF|Lautoka lockdown extended to Tuesday|Contact tracing is continuing says Doctor Tudravu|Council urges consumers to opt for cashless payment methods|COVID-19 affects FNPF’s hotel operations|Minister holds discussions with Suva market vendors|More than 2000 seed packages distributed|Stranded nationals to apply for expression of interest|We need to look at civil servants working from home positively: AG|Digicel takes leading role in news dissemination|Cane payment to be made tomorrow|Arrests ordered for loitering outside curfew hours|Infrastructural projects to hit a snag says report|USP extends mid-semester break|Nurses play vital role in the fight against COVID-19|
Fiji Stories World Stories

World

Trump resists national coronavirus lockdown as US officials predict up to 250k deaths

TVNZ
April 2, 2020 4:12 pm
With more than 200,000 cases, America has by far the highest national tally in the world. [Source: TVNZ]

President Donald Trump is resisting calls to issue a national stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.

This comes despite his administration’s projections that tens of thousands of Americans are likely to be killed by the disease.

One by one, though, states are increasingly pushing shutdown orders of their own.

Article continues after advertisement

President Trump said earlier this week that he and members of his administration had discussed issuing a stay-at-home order but it was “pretty unlikely” for now.

Then yesterday, the White House offered ‘sobering’ new projections that 100,000 to 250,000 Americans will likely succumb to the coronavirus even if current social distancing guidelines are maintained.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.