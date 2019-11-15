Trump renews his assault on states, Democrats over mail-in voting

Trump claims without evidence that foreign countries will rig the election by printing “millions of mail-in ballots”.

Still smarting from the lacklustre turnout for his first post-pandemic rally on Saturday, President Donald Trump on Monday renewed his assaults on a familiar bugbear that has been on his mind for months – the prospect of widespread mail-in voting in November’s general election.

Without offering any evidence, the president asserted that the election will be “the most RIGGED in our nations history” if many states move forward, as planned, with allowing citizens to vote by mail if they are still worried about the coronavirus pandemic when November 3 rolls around.

The consensus among many political scientists and election lawyers in the US is that Trump, in questioning the electoral process before it even begins, is setting the stage for widespread legal challenges to the outcome of the vote if he ends up losing the election.