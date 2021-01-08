Trump releases new video

US President Donald Trump has released a new video condemning political violence but made no mention of the House’s vote to impeach him for the second time.

The video comes as 10 Republican members of the House joined with Democrats in approving one article of impeachment.

Trump is charged with inciting the insurrection at the Capitol last week.

This is what he had to say about his supporters.

“No true supporter of mine could ever disrespect law enforcement or our great American flag. No true supporter of mine could ever threaten or harass their fellow Americans. If you do any of these things, you are not supporting our movement, you are attacking it and you are attacking our country.”

In the aftermath of the Capitol siege, Trump was banned or suspended across social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.