World

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Reuters
February 5, 2021 11:34 am
[Source: Reuters]

Former US President Donald Trump’s lawyers have rejected a request from Democrats to testify at his impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate next week, dismissing their invitation as a “public relations stunt.”

Democrats in the House of Representatives accuse Trump of inciting insurrection when he urged supporters to “fight” his election defeat before they stormed the Capitol, fought with police and sent lawmakers scrambling for safety.

Five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

Article continues after advertisement

Trump’s adviser says the president will not testify in an unconstitutional proceeding.

The attorneys this week rejected the impeachment charge and asserted his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud – which were baseless – were protected by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

 

