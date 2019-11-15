Home

Trump refusal to concede 'an embarrassment'

| @BBCWorld
November 11, 2020 1:14 pm
Joe Biden. [Source: BBC]

Joe Biden has said President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede defeat in last week’s White House election is “an embarrassment”.

But the US president-elect – who has been making contact with foreign leaders – insisted nothing would stop the transfer of power.

Mr Trump meanwhile tweeted he would ultimately win the race that he has been projected to lose.

As happens every four years US media projected the winner of the election.

None of the state-by-state results have yet been certified, several vote counts are continuing, and the outcome will only be set in stone once the US Electoral College meets on 14 December.

