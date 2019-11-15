Home

World

Trump predicts ‘a lot of death’ as cases pass 300,000

| @BBCWorld
April 5, 2020 6:03 pm
US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to prepare for the "toughest week" [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has warned Americans to prepare for the “toughest week” of the coronavirus pandemic yet, predicting a surge in deaths.

At his daily briefing, Mr Trump said “there will be death” in a grim assessment of the days ahead.

He sought to reassure the worst-hit states, promising medical supplies and military personnel to combat the virus.

But in contrast to his warning, Mr Trump has also suggested easing social-distancing guidelines for Easter.

Trump’s calls to relax restrictions on life came on the day confirmed coronavirus infections in the US surpassed 300,000, the highest number in the world.

