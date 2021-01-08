Trump permanently suspended from Twitter

US President Donald Trump has been permanently suspended from Twitter “due to the risk of further incitement of violence”, the company says.

Twitter said the decision was made “after close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them”.

Trump had earlier been locked out of his account for 12 hours.

Twitter then said that it would ban Trump “permanently” if he breached the platform’s rules again.

Reacting to the permanent ban, Trump 2020 campaign adviser Jason Miller tweeted: “Disgusting… if you don’t think they’re coming for you next, you’re wrong.”

It comes after Trump tweeted several messages on Wednesday, calling the people who stormed the US Capitol “patriots”.

Hundreds of his supporters entered the Capitol building as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election. The ensuing violence led to the deaths of four civilians and a police officer.

The siege took place just hours after Trump addressed supporters and told them: “We will never give up; we will never concede.”