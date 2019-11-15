Home

World

Trump pardons Paul Manafort, Roger Stone and Charles Kushner

| @BBCWorld
December 24, 2020 4:46 pm
Roger Stone, Paul Manafort, Charles Kushner. [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has pardoned former campaign manager Paul Manafort, ex-adviser Roger Stone and the father of Trump’s son-in-law.

Manafort was convicted in 2018 in an investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election.

Trump has previously commuted the prison sentence of Stone, who was convicted of lying to Congress.

They are among 29 people to benefit from Mr Trump’s latest clemency spree before he leaves office next month.

Twenty-six of them received full pardons while another three received commutations.

