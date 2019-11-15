Trump pardons ex-national security adviser

US President Donald Trump has pardoned his former national security adviser Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The president said the widely expected act of clemency was his “Great Honor”.

Mr Flynn was among former aides to President Trump convicted during a justice department investigation into alleged Russian election interference.

He admitted in 2017 to lying to the FBI about contacts with Russia’s envoy, then tried to withdraw his plea.

The White House said on Wednesday that the pardon would finally end “the relentless, partisan pursuit of an innocent man”.

Its statement described Mr Flynn as “the victim of partisan government officials engaged in a co-ordinated attempt to subvert the election of 2016”.