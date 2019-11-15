Trump nominee testifies in Supreme Court hearing

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said she is “honoured and humbled” to be President Trump’s pick for a place in the top court during a tense Senate confirmation hearing.

The 48-year-old conservative jurist vowed to judge legal cases impartially.

But her selection so close to the 3 November presidential election has sparked a fierce political battle.

The panel’s Republican chairman has predicted a “contentious week” of questioning ahead.

Judge Barrett’s approval would cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the nine-member court, altering the ideological balance of the court for potentially decades to come.

Trump picked Judge Barrett to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last month aged 87.