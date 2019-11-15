Home

Trump may oppose debate rule changes

AP News
October 2, 2020 1:46 pm

US President Donald Trump and his top aides signaled they would reject any changes to the presidential debate format.

This as members of the commission in charge of the matchups zeroed in on potential adjustments aimed at avoiding a repeat of Wednesday’s chaotic faceoff between Trump and Democrat Joe Biden.

The changes – which could be announced as early as this weekend – would be aimed at reining in behaviour like Trump’s on Wednesday and making the debate more orderly.

But the looming dispute with the Trump camp casts a cloud of uncertainty over the remaining debates, including the session between the vice-presidential nominees.

Organisers and both campaigns expect that the next presidential debate, a “town meeting” set for October 15 in Miami, will be more orderly, as the candidates address questions asked directly to them by voters.

The third and final debate, set for October 22 in Nashville.

 

