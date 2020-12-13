Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani admitted to hospital with Covid-19

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for Covid-19 and is being treated in hospital.

Mr Giuliani, who has led the Trump campaign’s legal challenges to the election results, is the latest person close to the president to be infected.

Since November, he has been on a cross-country tour in an effort to convince state governments to overturn the vote.

Like other Trump officials, he has been criticised for shunning face masks.

Mr Trump, who was ill with the virus in October, announced the diagnosis in a tweet, writing: “Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!”

Mr Giuliani, 76, was admitted to the Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington DC on Sunday.

The news came after Mr Giuliani had visited Arizona, Georgia and Michigan all in the past week – where he spoke to government officials while not wearing masks.