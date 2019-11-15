Trump: Iran 'standing down' after missile strikes

US President Donald Trump has said Iran “appears to be standing down” after it targeted air bases housing US forces in Iraq.

Mr Trump in a televised address from the White House, said no US or Iraqi lives were lost in the attacks and the bases suffered only minimal damage.

The Irbil and Al Asad bases were attacked early on Wednesday local time.

Article continues after advertisement

Iran said it acted in retaliation after the assassination of top Iranian General Qasem Soleimani last week.

The US drone strike targeting him and Iran-backed militia figures in the Iraqi capital Baghdad was a major escalation amid already deteriorating relations between Iran and the US.