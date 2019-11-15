Home

Trump impeachment: President's lawyers demand immediate acquittal

BBC
January 21, 2020 1:52 pm

President Donald Trump’s legal team, representing him at his impeachment trial, has demanded that he is immediately acquitted by the Senate.

In a brief submitted on Monday, they called the impeachment “a dangerous perversion” of the constitution.

Meanwhile, House impeachment managers submitted their own brief, saying Trump engaged in “corrupt conduct… to cheat in the next election”.

Trump is charged with abusing his presidential power by asking Ukraine to investigate Democratic political rival Joe Biden – and of obstructing Congress as it looked into his conduct.

