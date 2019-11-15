Trump impeachment: Legal team says charges 'brazen and unlawful'

US President Donald Trump’s legal team has given its first formal response to the impeachment case against him, describing the charges as a “dangerous attack” on democracy.

The six-page document said the impeachment articles failed to allege any crime and were a “brazen” attempt to interfere with the 2020 election.

The response came as the Democrats filed their brief for the proceedings.

Article continues after advertisement

Opening statements in the trial will begin next week.

Mr Trump is the third US president in history to face an impeachment trial. He is accused of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. He has denied wrongdoing and branded the case against him as a “hoax”.

The House, controlled by opposition Democrats, impeached the president last month. The Senate, controlled by Mr Trump’s Republican Party, will decide whether to convict and remove him from office.

In their brief filed earlier on Saturday, House Democrats laid out their arguments for why Mr Trump should be removed from office.

They said the president had “abandoned his oath to faithfully execute the laws and betrayed his public trust”, and called his conduct the “worst nightmare” of the country’s founding fathers.