Trump holds first public event since COVID diagnosis

| @BBCWorld
October 11, 2020 9:17 am
Donald Trump took off his mask as he prepared to address his supporters on the lawn below [Source: BBC]

Donald Trump has delivered a speech in front of cheering supporters at the White House in his first public appearance since being hospitalised.

The event was officially a “peaceful protest”, but looked, critics said, much like a Trump campaign rally.

The president, who says he is no longer taking medicines against COVID-19, told the crowd he was “feeling great”.

Article continues after advertisement

The White House has not provided an update on the president’s health since Friday.

It is unclear whether the US President remains contagious following his three-day hospital stay with COVID-19.

