Trump held in contempt, fined $10K a day until he complies with probe

A New York judge is holding Donald Trump in civil contempt after the state’s attorney general’s office said he did not comply.

With a subpoena for documents as part of its investigation into the former President’s company.

Judge Arthur Engoron said Trump failed to abide by his order to comply with the subpoena, and that his attorneys failed to show how a search of materials held by Trump was conducted.

Engoron said Trump would be fined $10,000 a day until he complies.

He told Trump like him he also takes his business seriously.

Trump plans to appeal the decision, his attorney Alina Habba told reporters.