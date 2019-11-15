Trump generally supports ending chokeholds for police

US President Donald Trump has said the controversial chokehold method for restraining some suspects should “generally speaking” be ended.

Some US police forces have moved to ban chokeholds since the outbreak of anti-racism protests sparked by the death of George Floyd, an African American.

Mr Floyd died after a white officer knelt on his neck for nine minutes.

Article continues after advertisement

Mr Trump said it would be a “very good thing” to ban chokeholds but they may still be needed in some situations.

The president’s comments come with Democrats and Republicans in the US Congress trying to hammer out the details of a police reform bill – the proposed Justice in Policing Act of 2020.

Mr Trump told Fox News that the concept of stopping police forces using chokeholds sounded “so innocent, so perfect”.

But he continued: “If a police officer is in a bad scuffle and he’s got somebody… you have to be careful.

“With that being said, it would be, I think, a very good thing that generally speaking it should be ended,” he said, adding that he might make “very strong recommendations” to local authorities.

The police officer who knelt on Mr Floyd’s neck has been sacked and charged with second-degree murder.