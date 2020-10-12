Trump free of symptoms for 24 hours, says doctor

President Donald Trump has had no Covid-19 symptoms for 24 hours and has been fever-free for more than four days, his doctor says.

Sean Conley said the president also had “detectable levels of Covid antibodies” and had not needed any supplemental oxygen since he was taken to hospital.

Mr Trump, who went to hospital on Friday and was discharged on Monday, said: “I feel great!”

The news comes ahead of the key vice-presidential TV debate later.

Wednesday’s debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris is one of the most eagerly anticipated in years.

Many observers branded the first presidential TV debate between Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden as “ugly” and “chaotic”. Very little on policy was aired as the debate, on 29 September, descended into interruptions and insults.