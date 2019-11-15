Trump flags tougher coronavirus curbs for US

The United States might toughen movement restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus, with the country now reporting twice the number of cases as China where the outbreak began late last year.

US President Donald Trump told the media that guidelines on social distancing – encouraging people not to gather in groups of more than 10 and avoid dining out – would remain in force until the end of April, and said they could be “toughened a bit”.

The US has nearly 163,500 confirmed cases, the highest in the world. More than 3,000 people in the US have now died from COVID-19.

In the hard-hit countries of Europe, Italy reported the slowest daily rise in infections for two weeks, although the number of dead rose by 812. In Spain, an additional 800 deaths were reported.