World

Trump extends restrictions beyond Easter

| @BBCWorld
March 30, 2020 11:39 am
President Trump: "Nothing would be worse than declaring victory before victory is won" [Source: BBC]

US President Donald Trump has said coronavirus restrictions such as social distancing will be extended across the country until at least 30 April.

“The highest point of the death rate is likely to hit in two weeks,” Mr Trump said on Sunday, adding: “Therefore we will be extending our guidelines.”

Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of the Trump administration’s coronavirus task force, earlier warned that the virus could kill up to 200,000 Americans.

Article continues after advertisement

The US has 137,294 confirmed cases.

So far, 2,414 deaths have been recorded in the country in relation to Covid-19, according to figures collated by Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

