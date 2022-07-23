Trump ex-adviser Bannon convicted of contempt of US Congress

[Source: Reuters]

Steve Bannon, a key associate of America’s former President Donald Trump and an influential figure on the American right, has been convicted of contempt of Congress.

The conviction was for defying a subpoena from the committee investigating last year’s attack on the US Capitol, a major victory for the Democratic-led panel.

A jury found Bannon, 68, guilty of two misdemeanor counts for refusing to provide testimony or documents to the House of Representatives select committee as it scrutinises the 6 January, 2021 rampage by Trump supporters who tried to upend the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Article continues after advertisement

Each contempt of Congress count is punishable by 30 days to one year behind bars, as well as a fine of $100 to $100,000.