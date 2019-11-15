Trump doctors say president is doing well, others express concern

US President Donald Trump is doing “very well” in hospital after his Covid-19 diagnosis, his doctors say, but their account has been disputed.

Dr Sean Conley said the president was not being given extra oxygen for now and had been fever-free for 24 hours.

Moments later, the White House chief of staff expressed concern about the president’s condition, saying he was not yet on a clear path to recovery.

In exactly one month, Mr Trump faces Joe Biden in the presidential election.

The positive diagnosis, made public by the president in a tweet early on Friday, has upended his campaign and also cast doubt on his attempt to get a new Supreme Court judge confirmed before polling day.

The president is expected to remain at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center close to Washington DC for a “few days”, according to the White House. Dr Conley said he was “cautiously optimistic” about Mr Trump’s condition but that he could not give a timetable for his discharge.