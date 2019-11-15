Home

Trump denies systematic racism within US aw enforcement

Aljazeera
September 2, 2020 1:04 pm
United States President Donald Trump toured an area damaged during demonstrations after a police officer shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. [Source: Aljazeera]

United States President Donald Trump decried violence at recent racial justice protests as “domestic terror” while denying there is systemic racism within US law enforcement during a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin.

On Tuesday, the president arrived in the city, where protests have continued since police shot Jacob Blake seven times in the back during an encounter on August 23.

Local officials and members of Blake’s family had requested that Trump stay away for fear he would further agitate the situation, which has at times turned violent with property damage and two protesters killed last week.

