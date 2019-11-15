Trump defends criticised use of malaria drug to protect against COVID-19

President Donald Trump emphatically defended himself today against criticism from medical experts and others.

Donald Trump announced use of a malaria drug against the coronavirus could spark wide misuse by Americans of the unproven treatment with potentially fatal side effects.

Trump’s bland statement a day earlier that he was taking hydroxychloroquine caught many in his administration by surprise and set off an urgent effort by officials to justify his action.

The government has warned that the drug should be administered for Covid-19 only in a hospital or research setting.

Trump decided to take hydroxychloroquine after two White House staffers tested positive for the disease, but he already had spent months promoting the drug as a potential cure or preventive despite the cautionary advice of many of his administration’s top medical professionals. The drug has the potential to cause significant side effects in some patients and has not been shown to combat the virus.