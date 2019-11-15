Trump declares national emergency over coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has declared a national emergency to help handle the growing outbreak of coronavirus.

The order allows the federal government to tap up to $50bn USD in emergency relief funds to help state and local health officials.

The move loosens medical insurance regulations, and could speed up the creation of new hospitals and the search for new treatments.

There are 1,701 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 40 deaths.

Several US states have taken measures to stem the inflation rate, including banning large gatherings, sporting events and closing schools.

The virus originated in China last December, but Europe is now the “epicentre” of the global pandemic, the head of the World Health Organization has said.

Dr Tedros urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilisation and social distancing to save lives.

His comments came as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and deaths.