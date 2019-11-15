Home

Trump confident coronavirus may have originated in Chinese lab

Reuters
May 1, 2020 4:42 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump maintains he was confident the coronavirus may have originated in a Chinese virology lab.

He declined to describe the evidence, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing over the origins of the deadly outbreak.

Trump did not mince words at a White House event today, when asked if he had seen evidence that gave him a “high degree of confidence” the virus came from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The Chinese state-backed Wuhan Institute of Virology has dismissed the allegations, and other U.S. officials have downplayed their likelihood.

Most experts believe the virus originated in a market selling wildlife in Wuhan and jumped from animals to people.

Trump has shown increasing frustration with China in recent weeks over the pandemic, which has cost tens of thousands of lives in the United States alone, sparked an economic contraction and threatened his chances of re-election in November.

 

