FIJIAN BUDGET
World

Trump concedes pandemic to 'get worse before it gets better'

BBC news
July 22, 2020 11:28 am

President Donald Trump has warned that the US pandemic will probably “get worse before it gets better”, as he revived his coronavirus briefings.

Mr Trump also asked all Americans to wear face coverings, saying “they’ll have an effect” and show “patriotism”.

He was not wearing a mask at the briefing but has previously downplayed such personal protective equipment.

The president’s aides have reportedly asked him to adopt a new tone as virus caseloads spike across the US.

The daily White House news conferences ended soon after Mr Trump suggested in April during freewheeling remarks from the podium that the virus might be treated by injecting disinfectant into people.

In his first White House coronavirus briefing for months on Tuesday, a more scripted president echoed what public health officials on his pandemic task force have been saying as he warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”

 

