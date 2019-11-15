Home

Trump changes tack on coronavirus crisis

| @BBCWorld
April 1, 2020 2:20 pm
Both President Trump (left) and Dr Fauci acknowledged the seriousness of the situation [Source: BBC]

There was no sugar-coating it this time. No optimistic talk of miracle cures or Easter-time business re-openings.

There was just the cold, hard reality of the facts on the ground.

“I want every American to be prepared for the hard days that lie ahead,” a grave-faced Donald Trump said in his Tuesday afternoon press conference.

“This is going to be a very, very painful two weeks.”

“No-one is denying that we’re going through a very, very difficult time,” said Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “That’s what it is.”

The president tried to frame this news as best he could, noting that the projections for US casualties if the government had done nothing were in the millions.

“A lot of people were saying think of it as the flu, but it’s not the flu,” he said. “It’s vicious.”

