World
Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal and blasts rivals
February 7, 2020 11:45 am
US President Donald Trump has taken a victory lap one day after his impeachment acquittal, in a White House tirade against his political enemies.[Source: BBC]
US President Donald Trump has taken a victory lap one day after his impeachment acquittal, in a White House tirade against his political enemies.
He earlier criticized impeachment foes who invoked their religious faith.
Trump was impeached by the House of Representatives in December for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, but was acquitted after a two-week trial in the Republican-controlled Senate, which did not include any witnesses.
Article continues after advertisement