Trump 'can't imagine why' US disinfectant calls spiked

President Donald Trump has said he “can’t imagine why” US hotline calls about disinfectant have risen after he suggested injecting the substance to treat coronavirus.

The governors of Michigan and Maryland on Sunday blamed the president for the spike in such calls.

Following heavy criticism from medical professionals, Mr Trump said his remarks were made sarcastically.

Disinfectants are hazardous substances and can be poisonous if ingested.

During Monday’s COVID-19 news conference, a reporter noted that the state of Maryland’s emergency hotline had received hundreds of calls in recent days seeking guidance about Mr Trump’s comments.

“I can’t imagine why,” the president said, moving quickly on. “I can’t imagine that.”

When asked whether he took responsibility at all for the increase in calls, Mr Trump replied: “No, I don’t.”