Trump campaign seeks partial recount in Wisconsin

President Donald Trump is to seek a partial recount of votes in the state of Wisconsin which his rival Joe Biden is projected to win by 20,000 votes.

Hours before a Wednesday deadline, the Trump campaign said it wanted a recount in the counties of Milwaukee and Dane, alleging irregularities.

State officials said they had received $3m (£2.2m) from the Trump campaign to cover the costs of the recount.

A statewide recount would have cost the campaign an estimated $7.9m.

Mr Trump still refuses to concede the election and continues to make unsubstantiated claims of “massive” voter fraud.

His campaign team has filed a flurry of lawsuits contesting the results in key states, although election officials say there is no evidence of widespread irregularities.

President-elect Joe Biden, a Democrat, is projected to have won the popular vote by more than 5.6 million ballots – 3.6 percentage points – although some votes are still being counted. In the US electoral college system that decides the presidency, he has 306 votes to Mr Trump’s 232.