Trump brings back trusted aide as election campaign ramps up

Hope Hicks, one of US President Donald Trump’s most trusted and longest-serving aides, is returning to the White House.

This as the president works to surround himself with loyalists while his reelection campaign moves into high gear.

Hicks, a former White House communications director, who was one of Trump’s original 2016 campaign staffers, is expected to serve as counsellor to the president.

Article continues after advertisement

She will be working with presidential son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner, according to a person familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity before the announcement had been made public.