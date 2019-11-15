Trump, Biden square off in crucial first campaign debate

After months of anticipation President, Donald Trump will face off in the first presidential debate against his Democratic rival Joe Biden in this hour.

It comes after weeks of negative revelations and poor poll numbers for the Republican Trump – all topped off by bombshell claims around his tax returns.

Biden will step onto the Cleveland stage holding leads in the polls — significant in the national surveys, closer in the battleground states — but facing questions about his turn in the spotlight, particularly considering Trump’s withering attacks.

And Trump, with only 35 days to change the course of the race, will have arguably his best chance to try to reframe the campaign as a choice election and not a referendum over his handling of a virus that has killed more people in America than any other nation.