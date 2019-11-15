Trump, Biden neck and neck in key swing states

The outcome of the US presidential election is on a knife-edge, with Donald Trump and his rival Joe Biden neck and neck in key swing states.

No candidate can credibly claim to have won as yet, and both campaigns said they had potential paths to victory.

Without declaring victory, Biden said he believed his Democratic campaign would prevail.

Trump, a Republican, claimed to have won.

His campaign has filed lawsuits in two states where Biden leads.

Several key states are expected to finish counting by the end of today but the election may not be decided for days.

The US is on course for the highest electoral turnout in a century.

More than 100 million people cast their ballots in early voting before election day, and tens of millions more added their vote on Tuesday