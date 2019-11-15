Trump back on campaign trail in Florida

President Trump has returned to the campaign trail less than two weeks after testing positive for coronavirus.

His outdoor speech in Sanford, Florida comes as the president and his rival Joe Biden fight to secure votes in swing states with three weeks to go until the 3 November election.

Florida is one of four battleground states Mr Trump is visiting over the next four days.

Biden, meanwhile, is speaking in Ohio, another swing state.

Polling suggests Mr Biden has a 10-point lead over Trump nationally.

However, his lead in some key states is narrower – as is the case in Florida, where he is 3.7 points ahead.

Winning battlegrounds like the “Sunshine State” is needed to gather the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, which is not determined by a simple popular ballot count.

Trump tested positive for Covid-19 some 11 days ago and was admitted to Walter Reed Medical Center a day later.